EURINR is expected to trade lower: Angel Broking
According to Angel Broking, in the last week, the Euro spot traded higher by 0. 04 percent (EURUSD) and 0. 25 percent (EURINR) after both the debt - ridden nation i.e.
In the last week, the Euro spot traded higher by 0. 04 percent (EURUSD) and 0. 25 percent (EURINR) after both the debt - ridden nation i.e. Greece and its international creditors reached on a bailout deal of €8.5 billion loan amount. This helped the shared currency to stay higher. Furthermore, weakness in the American currency after the release of US budget deficit which surged to $88.4 billion in May’17 from $53 billion a year earlier on the back of increased government spending in areas such as Medicaid and defense. This pushed the American currency lower in turn acting as a positive factor for the share d currency. Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade lower.OUTLOOK
