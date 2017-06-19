EURINR is expected to trade lower: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

In the last week, the Euro spot traded higher by 0. 04 percent (EURUSD) and 0. 25 percent (EURINR) after both the debt - ridden nation i.e. Greece and its international creditors reached on a bailout deal of €8.5 billion loan amount. This helped the shared currency to stay higher. Furthermore, weakness in the American currency after the release of US budget deficit which surged to $88.4 billion in May’17 from $53 billion a year earlier on the back of increased government spending in areas such as Medicaid and defense. This pushed the American currency lower in turn acting as a positive factor for the share d currency. Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade lower.

