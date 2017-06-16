EURINR is expected to trade lower: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

In the yesterday’s trading session, the Euro spot traded lower by 0.66 percent (EURUSD) and 0. 46 percent (EURINR) owing strength seen in the US Dollar Index which surged by 0.51 percent yesterday on the back of hawkish statement by the US Fed Chair Janet Yellen. Furthermore, in yesterday’s Euro - group meeting, both Greece and its international creditor s reached on a bailout deal of € 8.5 billion loan amount. Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade lower.

OUTLOOK

Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade lower.

