EURINR is expected to trade lower: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

In the yesterday’s trading session, the Euro spot traded higher by 0.03 percent (EURUSD) and 0. 25 percent (EURINR) mainly due to rupee appreciation. Weakness in the US Dollar Index post the release of weak economic datasets from the US acted as a supportive factor for the shared currency. US budget deficit and Trump - Russian investigation helped the shared currency to move higher. The release of US budget deficit which rose to $88.4 billion in May’17 from $53 billion a year earlier, as government spending in areas such as Medicaid and defense rose at a faster pace than revenue. Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade lower owing to strong DXY in the overseas markets.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.