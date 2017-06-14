EURINR is expected to trade lower: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

In the yesterday’s trading session, EURUSD spot traded higher by 0.12 percent while EURINR spot slumped by 0.18 percent (EURINR) owing to rupee appreciation. Weakness in the US Dollar Index post the release of US budget deficit and Trump - Russian investigation helped the shared currency to move higher. The release of US budget deficit which rose to $88.4 billion in May’1 7 from $53 billion a year earlier, as government spending in areas such as Medicaid and defense rose at a faster pace than revenue. Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade lower after a survey revealed that investor’s expectations for financial success of the Euro - zone's largest economy i.e. Germany fell in June ’17.

