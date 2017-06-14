EURINR is expected to trade lower: Angel Broking

App
Jun 14, 2017 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

According to Angel Broking, in the yesterday’s trading session, EURUSD spot traded higher by 0.12 percent while EURINR spot slumped by 0.18 percent (EURINR) owing to rupee appreciation.

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


In the yesterday’s trading session, EURUSD spot traded higher by 0.12 percent while EURINR spot slumped by 0.18 percent (EURINR) owing to rupee appreciation. Weakness in the US Dollar Index post the release of US budget deficit and Trump - Russian investigation helped the shared currency to move higher. The release of US budget  deficit which rose to $88.4 billion in May’1 7 from $53 billion a year  earlier, as government spending in areas such as Medicaid and  defense rose at a faster pace than revenue. Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade lower after a survey revealed that investor’s expectations for financial success of the Euro - zone's largest economy i.e. Germany fell in June ’17.

OUTLOOK
Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade lower after a survey revealed that investor’s expectations for financial success of the Euro - zone's largest economy i.e. Germany fell in June ’17.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

