EURINR is expected to trade lower: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

In the last week, Euro spot traded higher by 0.87 percent (EURUSD) and 0.44 percent (EURINR) primarily due to weak American currency. With respect to the domestic affair, recent comments by the ECB President who confirmed that Euro - zone still needs ‘extraordinary amount of monetary support’ in spite of its growing economic recovery have infused bearish sentiment in the markets. Furthermore, Italy faces a “horror” scenario when the European Central Bank winds down its bond buying program in a move that risks sparking a surge in the country’s borrowing costs. Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade lower.

Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade lower.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.