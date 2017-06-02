EURINR is expected to trade lower: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

In the yesterday’s trading session, Euro spot traded lower by 0.27 percent (EURUSD) and 0. 29 percent (EURINR) after the former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi raised the prospect of an early election which intensified the fear in the markets that led to weak trading. Markets are also discounting the statement made by the ECB P resident who confirmed that Euro - zone still needs ‘extraordinary amount of monetary support’ in spite of its growing economic recovery. Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade lower.

