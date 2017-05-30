App
May 30, 2017 10:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to trade lower: Angel Broking

In yesterday's trading session, EURUSD spot traded lower by 0. 16 percent while EURINR rose by 0.11 percent ; all thanks to holiday thinned trade and Mario Draghi's dovish message to the European Parliament.

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


In the yesterday’s trading session, EURUSD spot traded lower by 0. 16 percent while EURINR rose by 0.11 percent ; all thanks to holiday thinned trade and Mario Draghi’s dovish message to the European Parliament. The ECB President has confirmed that Euro - zone still needs ‘extraordinary amount of monetary support’ in spite of its growing economic recovery. In a recent statement, Angela Merkel said that Germany could no longer rely on Donald Trump's America and has to be in dependent. Furthermore, former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi raised the prospect of an early election which intensified the fear in the markets that led to weak trading. Today, EURINR spot i s likely to trade lower.


OUTLOOK


Today, EURINR spot i s likely to trade lower.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

