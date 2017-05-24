EURINR is expected to trade lower: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

Euro EURUSD spot traded lower by 0. 48 percent while EURINR surged by 0.14 percent yesterday after the Euro - zone finance ministers along with the IMF failed to agree on debt relief for Greece and did not release new loans to Athens, but came close enough in talks to aim for both deals at their next meeting in three weeks. Sour sentiments got a positive support from the robust release of economic datasets from the zone. German and French manufacturing/service PMI came better than the expected levels. German business climate surged to 114.6 in May’ 17 from previous month’s 113.0. Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade lower.

OUTLOOK

Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade lower.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.