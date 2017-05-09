EURINR is expected to trade lower: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD spot traded lower by 0.67 percent (EURUSD) and 0. 57 percent (EURINR) yesterday as the markets have already priced in a Macron victory in the recent French Presidency Elections. European Union did cheer Emmanuel Macron’s French presidential victory and his vision to integrate Europe however; the members needed more proofs with respect to his policies. Moreover, traders and investors now book profits and move their attention towards Brexit negotiations. Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade lower as markets have already priced in Macron victory.

