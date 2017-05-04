EURINR is expected to trade lower: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

In spite of the robust release of Flash GDP data from the zone, the EURUSD spot traded lower by 0.41 percent (EURUSD) while EURINR spot surged by 0.16 percent in yesterday’s trading session. Markets indulge in heavy speculation as the last round of French Presidency Election nears. Emmanuel Macron, a candidate investors see as pro - business, won the most votes and is seen likely to beat Marine Le Pen, the remaining, anti - EU candidate in the May 7 runoff. EURINR spot is likely to trade lower today owing to strong US Dollar Index which shall keep the shared currency pressurized.

EURINR spot is likely to trade lower today owing to strong US Dollar Index which shall keep the shared currency pressurized.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.