EURINR is expected to trade lower: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

In the last week, the Euro currency spot traded higher by 1.58 percent (EURUSD) and 1.31 percent (EURINR) as markets discounted the win of Emmanuel Macron who won the first round of French elections alongside Marine Le Pen paving way for the second round on May 7. Furthermore, robust releases of economic datasets from the zone like French manufacturing/service, German manufacturing/service and Final CPI added to the positive sentiments which boosted the demand for the shared currency. In the recent monetary policy meeting, the ECB left monetary policy on hold. The ECB President did not drop any hints on when the ECB could start exiting its stimulus programs, saying that the bank's governing council had not discussed it. Due to all the above factors, EURINR spot is likely to trade lower in today’s trading session.

