EURINR is expected to trade lower: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

Yesterday, the Euro currency spot traded lower by 0. 29 percent (EURUSD) and 0. 32 percent (EURINR) after the governing council of the European Central Bank left monetary policy on hold in April ’ 17, making no changes to its key interest rates or bond buying program . Markets were expecting some policy action or hint in this month ’ s policy meet given the robust release of economic datasets form the zone and Emmanuel Macron ’ s victory in the first round of French elections. The ECB President did not drop any hints on when the ECB could start exiting its stimulus programs, saying that the bank's governing council had not discussed it. Due to all the above factors, EURINR spot is likely to trade lower in today’s trading session.

EURINR spot is likely to trade lower in today’s trading session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.