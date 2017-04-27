EURINR is expected to trade lower: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

Yesterday, the Euro currency spot traded lower by 0.20 percent (EURUSD) and 0.6 4 percent (EURINR) as recent highs in the currency prompted the traders to boo k profits. Strength in the US Dollar Index after the US President Trump commented on not terminating the NAFTA policy for now kept the shared currency pressurized. However, sharp losses were capped as markets discounted the win of Emmanuel Macron who won the first round of French elections alongside Marine Le Pen paving way for the second round on May 7. Due to all the above factors, EURINR spot is likely to trade lower in today’s trading session. Moreover, markets remain cautious ahead of the ECB Monetary Policy that is scheduled to be released later in the day today.

