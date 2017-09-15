EURINR is expected to trade in a range bound manner: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

Yesterday, EURINR spot surged marginally by 0. 0 3 percent on account of weak US Dollar Index despite robust release of inflation data which still depress ed expectations for another US rate hike later this year. In today’s trading session, EURINR spot is expected to trade in a range - bound manner as lack of important economic data sets shall keep the trading volumes a bit light.

