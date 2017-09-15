App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 15, 2017 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to trade in a range bound manner: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, yesterday, EURINR spot surged marginally by 0. 0 3 percent on account of weak US Dollar Index despite robust release of inflation data which still depress ed expectations for another US rate hike later this year.

EURINR is expected to trade in a range bound manner: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


Yesterday, EURINR spot surged marginally by 0. 0 3 percent on  account  of weak US Dollar Index despite robust release of inflation data which still depress ed expectations for another US rate hike later this year. In today’s trading session, EURINR spot is expected to trade in a range - bound manner as lack of important economic data sets shall keep the trading volumes a bit light.

OUTLOOK
EURINR spot is expected to trade in a range - bound manner as lack of important economic data sets shall keep the trading volumes a bit light.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.