Sep 07, 2017 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to trade in a range - bound manner: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURINR spot is expected to trade in a range - bound manner as investors remain cautious ahead of the ECB Monetary Policy Meet today.

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURINR spot traded lower by 0.17 percent. Markets wait  cautiously for today ’ s ECB Monetary Policy  Statement release so as  to  gauge the future  course of actions by  the ECB on tapering and  interest rates given  the recent robust  release of  economic datasets. However, the ECB also fears that any move shall push the Euro currency higher and wreck the fragile economic recovery which is prompting them to stay put.  In today’s trading session, EURINR spot is expected to trade in a range - bound manner as investors remain cautious ahead of the ECB Monetary Policy Meet today.

OUTLOOK

EURINR spot is expected to trade in a range - bound manner as investors remain cautious ahead of the ECB Monetary Policy Meet today.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

