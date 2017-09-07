EURINR is expected to trade in a range - bound manner: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURINR spot traded lower by 0.17 percent. Markets wait cautiously for today ’ s ECB Monetary Policy Statement release so as to gauge the future course of actions by the ECB on tapering and interest rates given the recent robust release of economic datasets. However, the ECB also fears that any move shall push the Euro currency higher and wreck the fragile economic recovery which is prompting them to stay put. In today’s trading session, EURINR spot is expected to trade in a range - bound manner as investors remain cautious ahead of the ECB Monetary Policy Meet today.

OUTLOOK

