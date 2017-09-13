EURINR is expected to trade in a range bound manner: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

Yesterday, EURINR spot surged by 0.12 percent as geo - political tensions fade that prompts traders to place risky bets. Markets are gearing up for the German Elections. Angel Merkel is currently leading in the polls which have led to positive sentiments in the markets thereby helping the shared currency. In today’s trading session, EURINR spot is expected to trade in a range - bound manner as lack of important economic datasets form the zone shall keep the trading volumes a bit light.

EURINR spot is expected to trade in a range - bound manner as lack of important economic datasets form the zone shall keep the trading volumes a bit light.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.