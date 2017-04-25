EURINR is expected to trade higher: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

Yesterday, the Euro currency spot traded higher by 1.30 percent (EURUSD) and 1.17 percent (EURINR) after the market favorite Emmanuel Macron won the first round of French e lections alongside Marine Le Pen paving way for the second round on May 7. Moreover, robust releases of economic datasets from the zone like French manufacturing/service, German manufacturing/service and Final CPI added to the positive sentiments which boosted the demand for the shared currency. Due to all the above factors, EURINR spot is likely to trade higher in today’s trading session.

EURINR spot is likely to trade higher in today’s trading session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.