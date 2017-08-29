EURINR is expected to trade higher: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

In the last week, EURINR spot traded higher by 0.38 percent on account of weak US Dollar Index after the threat of government shutdown by the US President over building border wall. Also, robust release of economic datasets form the zone like manufacturing data from France and Germany lent support to the shared currency. In today’ s trading session, EURINR spot is expected to trade higher after the ECB President failed to provide any impetus on tapering.

OUTLOOK

