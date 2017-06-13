EURINR is expected to trade higher: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

In the yesterday’s trading session, Euro spot traded higher by 0.07 percent (EURUSD) and 0.36 percent (EURINR) owing to weakness in the American currency after the release of US budget deficit which rose to $88.4 billion in May ’17 from $53 billion a year earlier, as government spending in areas such as Medicaid and defense rose at a faster pace than revenue. This helped the shared currency to surge higher. Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade higher as recent weakness in the currency will prompt the traders to place fresh bets.

