EURINR is expected to trade higher: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

In the last week, Euro spot traded lower by 0. 79 percent (EURUSD) and 0. 6 5 percent (EURINR) as markets discounted the release of ECB Monetary Policy Meeting where the key interest rates were left unchanged. The ECB President did not mention the possibility of further interest rate cuts in a move that will be interpreted as a first cautious step towards ending its ultra - easy monetary policy. This disappointed the markets which acted as a negative factor for the shared currency. Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade higher as recent weakness in the currency will prompt the traders to place fresh bets .

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.