EURINR is expected to trade higher: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

In the yesterday’s trading session, Euro spot traded lower by 0.18 percent (EURUSD) and 0. 19 percent (EURINR) as recent strength in the currency prompted the traders to book profits. Moreover, worries with respect to Spain’s Banco Popular have finally been eased after a smoothly executed rescue funds which lifted bank stocks in Europe. Markets remain cautious ahead of the ECB Monetary Policy Meeting that is to be held later in the day. Markets expect that the committee is likely to lower inflation forecast. Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade higher.

