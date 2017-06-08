App
Jun 08, 2017 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to trade higher: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, in the yesterday's trading session, Euro spot traded lower by 0.18 percent (EURUSD) and 0. 19 percent (EURINR) as recent strength in the currency prompted the traders to book profits.

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


In the yesterday’s trading session, Euro spot traded lower by 0.18 percent (EURUSD) and 0. 19 percent (EURINR) as recent strength in the currency prompted the traders to book profits. Moreover, worries with respect to Spain’s Banco Popular have finally been eased after a smoothly executed rescue funds which lifted bank stocks in Europe. Markets remain cautious ahead of the ECB Monetary Policy Meeting that is to be held later in the day. Markets expect that the committee is likely to lower inflation forecast. Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade higher.


OUTLOOK
Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade higher.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

