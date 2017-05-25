App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 25, 2017 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to trade higher: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD spot traded on a flat note while EURINR plunged by 0. 21 percent yesterday after the Euro - zone finance ministers along with the IMF failed to agree on debt relief for Greece and did not release new loans to Athens, but came close enough in talks to aim for both deals at their next meeting in three weeks.

EURINR is expected to trade higher: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD spot traded on a flat note while EURINR plunged by 0. 21 percent yesterday after the Euro - zone finance ministers along with the IMF failed to agree on debt relief for Greece and did not release new loans to Athens, but came close enough in talks to aim for both deals at their next meeting in three weeks. In the recent speech, the ECB President commented that the committee would not be altering its course on monetary policy any time soon. He ended the speech on a positive note saying that recent market optimism reflected the Euro - zone’s solid economic recovery. Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade higher after the encouraging speech by the ECB President.


OUTLOOK


Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade higher after the encouraging speech by the ECB President.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.