EURINR is expected to trade higher: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD spot traded on a flat note while EURINR plunged by 0. 21 percent yesterday after the Euro - zone finance ministers along with the IMF failed to agree on debt relief for Greece and did not release new loans to Athens, but came close enough in talks to aim for both deals at their next meeting in three weeks. In the recent speech, the ECB President commented that the committee would not be altering its course on monetary policy any time soon. He ended the speech on a positive note saying that recent market optimism reflected the Euro - zone’s solid economic recovery. Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade higher after the encouraging speech by the ECB President.

OUTLOOK

