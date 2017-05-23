EURINR is expected to trade higher: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

Euro spot traded higher by 0. 28 percent (EURUSD) and 0.37 percent (EURINR) yesterday after the German Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's new President Emmanuel Macron agreed to outline a roadmap for deeper European Union integration and opened the door to changing the bloc's treaties after meeting in Berlin. Furthermore, the Greek lawmakers approved of pension cuts and tax hikes sought by the country's lenders to unlock vital financial aid, as angry demonstrators protested outside parliament over new austerity, the latest since the country plunged into crisis seven years ago. Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade higher as Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund will seek a deal today on Greek debt relief that balances the IMF's demand for a clear "when and how" with Germany's preference for "only if necessary" and "details later".

