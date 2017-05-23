App
May 23, 2017 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to trade higher: Angel Broking

Euro spot traded higher by 0. 28 percent (EURUSD) and 0.37 percent (EURINR) yesterday after the German Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's new President Emmanuel Macron agreed to outline a roadmap for deeper European Union integration and opened the door to changing the bloc's treaties after meeting in Berlin.

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


Euro spot traded higher by 0. 28 percent (EURUSD) and 0.37 percent (EURINR) yesterday after the German Chancellor Angela Merkel and France's new President Emmanuel Macron agreed to outline a roadmap for deeper European Union integration and opened the door to changing the bloc's treaties after meeting in Berlin.  Furthermore, the Greek lawmakers approved of pension cuts and tax hikes sought by the country's lenders to unlock vital financial aid, as angry demonstrators protested outside parliament over new austerity, the latest since the country plunged into crisis seven years ago. Today, EURINR spot is likely to  trade  higher as Euro zone  finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund will seek a  deal today on Greek debt relief that balances the IMF's demand for a clear "when and how" with Germany's preference for "only if  necessary" and "details later".

OUTLOOK
Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade higher as Euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund will seek a deal today on Greek debt relief that balances the IMF's demand for a clear "when and how" with Germany's preference for "only if  necessary" and "details later".

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

