EURINR is expected to trade higher: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD spot traded higher by 0. 41 percent (EURUSD) and 0.33 percent (EURINR) yesterday owing to weak US Dollar Index post weak release of inflation data and cyber - attack threat which pushed the shared currency higher in turn. Markets now eye the Parliamentary Elections in the France after the Presidency. The legislative elections on June 11 and 18 will now decide whether Macron's 'Republic on the Move' party - barely a year old and still without seats in parliament - will win enough seats to let him govern effectively for the next five years. Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade higher.

