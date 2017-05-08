EURINR is expected to trade higher: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD spot traded higher by 0. 91 per cent (EURUSD) and 0. 85 percent (EURINR ) in the last week owing to growing optimism that Emmanuel Macron would win the French Presidency Elections. Further more, markets discounted the robust release of economic datasets from the zone like Flash GDP and Spanish Unemployment Change which boosted the market confidence. Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade higher as Emmanuel macron is projected to win the French Presidency thereby boosting the sentiments of the markets.

Today, EURINR spot is likely to trade higher as Emmanuel macron is projected to win the French Presidency thereby boosting the sentiments of the markets.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.