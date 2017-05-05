App
May 05, 2017 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to trade higher: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURUSD spot traded higher by 0.93 percent (EURUSD) and 0.45 percent (EURINR) as markets discounted the robust release of economic datasets from the zone like Flash GDP and Spanish Unemployment Change which boosted the market confidence.

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


EURUSD spot traded higher by 0.93 percent (EURUSD) and 0.45 percent (EURINR) as markets discounted the robust release of economic datasets from the zone like Flash GDP and Spanish Unemployment Change which boosted the market confidence.  Further more , former US President Barack Obama has  openly come  out in  support of Emmanuel Macron (leading candidate of  the upcoming French Elections) which has increased his chances of win.  According to the latest opinion poll, Macron would take 59.8 percent of votes against the anti - EU candidate Le Pen in the May 7 runoff.  Due to all the above factors, EURINR spot is likely to trade higher today.

OUTLOOK
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

