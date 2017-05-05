EURINR is expected to trade higher: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD spot traded higher by 0.93 percent (EURUSD) and 0.45 percent (EURINR) as markets discounted the robust release of economic datasets from the zone like Flash GDP and Spanish Unemployment Change which boosted the market confidence. Further more , former US President Barack Obama has openly come out in support of Emmanuel Macron (leading candidate of the upcoming French Elections) which has increased his chances of win. According to the latest opinion poll, Macron would take 59.8 percent of votes against the anti - EU candidate Le Pen in the May 7 runoff. Due to all the above factors, EURINR spot is likely to trade higher today.

