App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 03, 2017 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to trade higher: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking,EURUSD spot traded higher by 0.27 percent (EURUSD) while EURINR spot plunged by 0.19 percent in yesterday’s trading session.

EURINR is expected to trade higher: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

EURUSD spot traded higher by 0.27 percent (EURUSD) while EURINR spot plunged by 0.19 percent in yesterday’s trading session. Markets indulge in heavy speculation as the last round of French Presidency Election nears. Emmanuel Macron, a candidate investors see as pro - business, won the most votes and is seen likely to beat Marine Le Pen, the remaining, anti - EU candidate in the May 7 runoff.  Adding to the positive sentiment was the May Day protest against Marine Le Pen which prompted her to tone down plans to take France out of the EU and the euro. Due to all the above factors, EURINR spot is likely to trade higher today as the recent opinion polls show that the market favorite Macron would likely win the second round by 59 percent.


OUTLOOK
EURINR spot is likely to trade lower in today’s trading session.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.