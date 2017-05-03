EURINR is expected to trade higher: Angel Broking

EURUSD spot traded higher by 0.27 percent (EURUSD) while EURINR spot plunged by 0.19 percent in yesterday’s trading session. Markets indulge in heavy speculation as the last round of French Presidency Election nears. Emmanuel Macron, a candidate investors see as pro - business, won the most votes and is seen likely to beat Marine Le Pen, the remaining, anti - EU candidate in the May 7 runoff. Adding to the positive sentiment was the May Day protest against Marine Le Pen which prompted her to tone down plans to take France out of the EU and the euro. Due to all the above factors, EURINR spot is likely to trade higher today as the recent opinion polls show that the market favorite Macron would likely win the second round by 59 percent.

OUTLOOK

EURINR spot is likely to trade lower in today’s trading session.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.