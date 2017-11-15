EURINR is expected to strengthen: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

Yesterday, EURINR spot surged by 0.84 as European Union finance ministers wrangled yesterday (6 November) over differences in plans to reform the euro common currency in the wake of last year's shock Brexit vote. The ministers were laying the groundwork for a leaders' summit on 15 December that will discuss proposals by French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Jean - Claude Juncker. EURINR spot is expected to strengthen after a recent report showed that Euro - zone growth had eclipsed the U.S. economy and is set to be best in decade.

