Nov 17, 2017 10:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to plunge: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURINR spot is expected to plunge after the release of inflation data from the Euro area that slipped in October ’ 17.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


Yesterday, EURINR spot plunged by 0.17 yesterday  as the head of the  Eurozone bailout fund has urged EU leaders to create a "rainy day"  pot of cash that could be made available to Ireland if Britain leaves  the bloc without a deal. EURINR spot is expected to plunge after the release of inflation data from the Euro area that slipped in  October ’ 17.

OUTLOOK
EURINR spot is expected to plunge after the release of inflation data from the Euro area that slipped in  October ’ 17.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

