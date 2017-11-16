EURINR is expected to plunge: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

Yesterday, EURINR spot surged by 0.09 after a recent report showed that Euro - zone growth had eclipsed the U.S. economy and is set to be best in decade. EURINR spot is expected to plunge as the head of the Eurozone bailout fund has urged EU leaders to create a "rainy day" pot of cash that could be made available to Ireland if Britain leaves the bloc without a deal.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.