EURINR is expected to depreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

Yesterday, EURINR spot appreciated by 0.67 on account of weak dollar and a euro positive sentiment in the market along with ECB minutes coming on a positive line . Euro is getting stronger despite the political uncertainty in Germany after coalition talks failed. EURINR is expected to depreciate in the coming trading session.

