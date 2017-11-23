EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

Yesterday, EURINR spot depreciated by 0.26 percent on account of weak dollar as the dollar index saw a plunge of about 0.79 percent for the day. Breakdown of coalition talks in Germany will push EURINR to appreciate in the near term.

Yesterday, EURINR spot depreciated by 0.26 percent on account of weak dollar as the dollar index saw a plunge of about 0.79 percent for the day.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.