App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 23, 2017 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking,Yesterday, EURINR spot depreciated by 0.26 percent on account of weak dollar as the dollar index saw a plunge of about 0.79 percent for the day.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


Yesterday, EURINR spot depreciated by 0.26 percent on account of weak dollar as the dollar index saw a plunge of about 0.79 percent  for the day. Breakdown of coalition talks in Germany will push EURINR to appreciate in the near term.

OUTLOOK
Yesterday, EURINR spot depreciated by 0.26 percent on account of weak dollar as the dollar index saw a plunge of about 0.79 percent  for the day.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

most popular

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.