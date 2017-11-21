App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 21, 2017 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

According to Angel Broking, EURINR spot showed a volatile nature post the collapse of coalition talks in Germany, raising talks of fresh elections in Germany.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR


Yesterday, EURINR spot showed a volatile nature post the collapse of coalition talks in Germany, raising talks of fresh elections in Germany.  Breakdown of coalition talks in Germany will push EURINR to appreciate towards 76.65 in the near term .

OUTLOOK
Breakdown of coalition talks in Germany will push EURINR to appreciate towards 76.65 in the near term .

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Angel Broking #Brokerage Recos - Currencies #EURINR

most popular

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

I-T Department, SEBI begin crackdown on penny stock firms in PMO-led push

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Mumbai, Bengaluru & Delhi ranked among top investment destinations in Asia-Pacific

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Tigor electric variant could be rolled out for private buyers, too: Tata Motors MD

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.