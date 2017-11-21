EURINR is expected to appreciate: Angel Broking

Angel Broking's currency report on EURINR

Yesterday, EURINR spot showed a volatile nature post the collapse of coalition talks in Germany, raising talks of fresh elections in Germany. Breakdown of coalition talks in Germany will push EURINR to appreciate towards 76.65 in the near term .

