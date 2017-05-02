Escorts shares up 4% on solid growth in April tractor sales

App
Stocks
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 02, 2017 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Domestic tractor sales jumped 18 percent to 4,760 units from 4,048 units year-on-year.

Moneycontrol News

Shares of tractor manufacturer Escorts touched a 52-week high of Rs 569.70, up 4 percent intraday Tuesday as the company reported a double digit growth in tractor sales during January-March quarter.

The company sold 4,899 units of tractors in April, a growth of 20 percent over 4,086 units sold in same month last year.

Domestic tractor sales also jumped 18 percent to 4,760 units from 4,048 units year-on-year.

Exports in April stood at 139 tractors, up by 266 percent over 38 tractors sold in April 2016.

At 14:10 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 560.35, up Rs 13.75, or 2.52 percent.

Posted by Sandip Das

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Escorts

