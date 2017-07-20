Eros Worldwide sells 5 lakh shares in Eros International Media

Eros Worldwide FZ LLC, the promoter of the Eros International Media, has consistently been paring its holding in the company.

On July 19, 2017 the promoter sold 5,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 220.92 on the NSE.

Till the date in the month of July, the promoter offloaded its holding by selling total 29,31,776 shares in the open market.

Eros Worldwide FZ LLC was holding around 50.21 percent or 4,71,26,290 shares in the company as of March 2017.

On Wednesday, the share ended at Rs 221.65, up Rs 5.55, or 2.57 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 308.45 and 52-week low Rs 142 on 28 March, 2017 and 15 November, 2016, respectively.