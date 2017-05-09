App
May 09, 2017 08:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eros Worldwide FZ LLC sells 34.58 lakh shares of Eros International

On May 8, 2017 Eros Worldwide FZ LLC sold 34,58,807 shares of Eros International Media.

On May 8, 2017 Eros Worldwide FZ LLC sold 23,34,971 shares of Eros International Media at Rs 227.06 on the NSE and sold 11,23,836 shares at Rs 222.99 on the BSE.

On Monday, Eros International Media ended at Rs 229.70, up Rs 11.40, or 5.22 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 308.45 and 52-week low Rs 142.00 on 28 March, 2017 and 15 November, 2016, respectively.

