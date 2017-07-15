Eros Worldwide FZ LLC sells 12.44 lakh shares of Eros International Media

Eros Worldwide FZ LLC, the promoter of the Eros International Media has decreased its holding in the company.

On July 14, 2017 Eros Worldwide FZ LLC sold 12,44,850 shares of Eros International Media at Rs 209.71 on the NSE.

As on March 2017 Eros Worldwide FZ LLC was holding 4,71,26,290 shares (50.21 percent) in the company.

On Friday, Eros International Media ended at Rs 215.30, up Rs 3.70, or 1.75 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 308.45 and 52-week low Rs 142 on 28 March, 2017 and 15 November, 2016, respectively.