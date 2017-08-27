App
Aug 23, 2017 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eris Lifesciences rises 4% on RBI nod for increase in FII investment limit

The Reserve Bank of India notified that FIIs/FPIs investment limit under portfolio investment scheme in pharmaceutical company has increased from 24 percent to 49 percent of its paid up capital.

Lab

Moneycontrol News

Eris Lifesciences shares rallied as much as 3.6 percent in morning trade Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India gave approval for increase in FII investment limit.

The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday notified that foreign institutional investors (FIIs)/foreign portfolios investors (FPIs) investment limit under portfolio investment scheme in pharmaceutical company has increased from 24 percent to 49 percent of its paid up capital.

Further, it has also notified that the NRI (non-resident Indian) investment limit under portfolio investment scheme in the company has increased from 10 percent to 24 percent of its paid up capital.

Eris Lifesciences already passed necessary resolutions of its board of directors and general body as required under the FEMA.

The increase is subject to regulation of Foreign Exchange Management as amended from time to time, and the onus of compliance with the limits prescribed for the company is on the company.

At 09:30 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 600, up Rs 13.95, or 2.38 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

