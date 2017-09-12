Liberty Shoes, Tata Coffee up 16% as Porinju's Equity Intelligence buys stake in cos

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Liberty Shoes and Tata Coffee touched 52-week high, gaining 16 percent intraday Tuesday as Equity Intelligence of Porinju Veliyath has bought stake in the companies.

On September 11, 2017 Equity Intelligence India [P M S] bought 3,21,308 shares of Liberty Shoes at Rs 235.48 and bought 10,00,000 shares of Tata Coffee at Rs 150 on the NSE.

Elsamma Joseph bought 1,25,000 shares at Rs 223.06 and EQ India Fund bought 1,13,000 shares of Liberty Shoes at Rs 210.70 on the NSE.

Also, F Born A G sold 15,00,000 shares of Tata Coffee at Rs 150.01.

At 09:44 hrs Liberty Shoes was quoting at Rs 276.40, up 13.56 percent; touched a 52-week high of Rs 282.

Tata Coffee was quoting at Rs 167, up 10.60 percent; touched a 52-week high of Rs 175.

In the last 9 months, Liberty Shoes rose 82 percent and Tata Coffee has increased by 43 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil