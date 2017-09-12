App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 12, 2017 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Liberty Shoes, Tata Coffee up 16% as Porinju's Equity Intelligence buys stake in cos

F Born A G sold 15,00,000 shares of Tata Coffee at Rs 150.01.

Liberty Shoes, Tata Coffee up 16% as Porinju's Equity Intelligence buys stake in cos

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Liberty Shoes and Tata Coffee touched 52-week high, gaining 16 percent intraday Tuesday as Equity Intelligence of Porinju Veliyath has bought stake in the companies.

On September 11, 2017 Equity Intelligence India [P M S] bought 3,21,308 shares of Liberty Shoes at Rs 235.48 and bought 10,00,000 shares of Tata Coffee at Rs 150 on the NSE.

Elsamma Joseph bought 1,25,000 shares at Rs 223.06 and EQ India Fund bought 1,13,000 shares of Liberty Shoes at Rs 210.70 on the NSE.

Also, F Born A G sold 15,00,000 shares of Tata Coffee at Rs 150.01.

At 09:44 hrs Liberty Shoes was quoting at Rs 276.40, up 13.56 percent; touched a 52-week high of Rs 282.

Tata Coffee was quoting at Rs 167, up 10.60 percent; touched a 52-week high of Rs 175.

In the last 9 months, Liberty Shoes rose 82 percent and Tata Coffee has increased by 43 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.