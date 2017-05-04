App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
May 04, 2017 04:27 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Enter Exide Industries at around Rs 200-210: Rajat Bose

According to Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com, one may enter Exide Industries at around Rs 200-210.

Rajat Bose
Rajat Bose
Expert | rajatkbose.com

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "Since Exide Industries has already moved up today after testing the 50-day moving average around Rs 220, and the critical level for Exide is Rs 227, it broke the level of Rs 227 after fourth attempt. So, now once again it has reclaimed that."

"If it were to close above Rs 229 then it would be better to actually take the position once again and at least expect Rs 240 to be retested. Otherwise if Rs 220 gets broken, then Rs 210-200 would be the next entry opportunity."

