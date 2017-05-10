Endurance Technologies may move to Rs 1000: Prakash Gaba

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "I like Endurance Technologies. It is certainly looking good to me and the way it is trading, looks like it is heading towards levels closer to Rs 1,000. It may takes its own sweet time, the basic structure is positive, no sign of weakness. Corrections are there but the corrections are within normal limits and they are being absorbed. So, the up move continues. We might see some kind of sideways action, but the up move continues in Endurance."

At 15:18 hrs Endurance Technologies was quoting at Rs 810.50, up Rs 15.45, or 1.94 percent.