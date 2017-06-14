App
Jun 14, 2017 03:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Emkay Global zooms 10% on distribution agreement for equity research with Singapore firm

Moneycontrol News

Emkay Global Financial Services shares were locked at 10 percent upper circuit at Rs 150, the 52-week high, after signing an agreement for distribution of equity research with Singapore firm.

At 14:48 hours IST, there were pending buy orders of 58,596 shares, with no sellers available on the BSE on Wednesday.

The brokerage firm informed exchanges that it has signed an exclusive agreement with DBS Vickers Securities (Singapore), a wholly owned subsidiary of DBS Bank, on June 13, for sharing of knowledge, co-branding of research and distribution to global clients of DBS Vickers.

"The alliance would facilitate DBS Vickers to enhance its service offering to its clients, while enabling Emkay to expand its reach," the company said in its filing.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

