Dec 02, 2017 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Emerging Markets Equity Fund buys 23.73 lakh shares of Escorts

Emerging Markets Equity Fund bought 23,73,900 shares of

On December 1, 2017 Escorts Benefit And Welfare Trust sold 36,00,000 shares of Escorts at Rs 701.15 on the BSE.

However, Emerging Markets Equity Fund bought 23,73,900 shares at Rs 697.65.

On Friday, Escorts ended at Rs 688.90, down Rs 28.10, or 3.92 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 788.00 and 52-week low Rs 277.50 on 31 October, 2017 and 26 December, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 12.58 percent below its 52-week high and 148.25 percent above its 52-week low.

