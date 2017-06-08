App
Jun 08, 2017 01:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Electrosteel Steels gains 20% on buzz of Edelweiss making bailout offer

The company has also reportedly given a senior debt of Rs 1,400 crore.

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Electrosteel Steels gained nearly 20 percent intraday on Thursday as investors cheered a bail out offer for the company. It owes around Rs 10,000 crore to 27-member consortium led by State Bank of India.

Edelweiss Group is said to have made an offer to bail out the company and has offered a loan of Rs 1,400 crore to complete Bokaro plant expansion, sources told CNBC-TV18. The loan is a senior debt, which means that it will get a priority in repayment.

The report further added that Piramal Group withdrew the offer to acquire 51percent equity in Electrosteel Steels.

Going forward, this debt could witness a deep restructuring, where Rs 5,000 crore could be sustainable, while the rest may be converted into convertible redeemable preference shares and OCDs.

The stock gained nearly a percent in the past one month, while its three-day gain stood at 20 percent.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Electrosteel Steels

