App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 22, 2017 12:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elecon Engineering rises 7% on robust Q4 numbers

The company's Q4FY17 net profit jumped 29.1 percent at Rs 29.7 crore against net profit of Rs 23 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

Elecon Engineering rises 7% on robust Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Elecon Engineering Company rose more than 7 percent intraday Monday on the back of robust fourth quarter numbers.

The company's Q4FY17 net profit jumped 29.1 percent at Rs 29.7 crore against net profit of Rs 23 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

Total income of the company fell 1.5 percent at Rs 446.6 crore versus Rs 453.3 crore.

Operating profit (EBITDA) was down 15.8 percent at Rs 88 crore, while EBITDA margin was up 270 bps at 20.8 percent.

The company at its meeting held on May 19, has recommended a dividend of 50 paise per equity shares of Rs 2 each (25 percent).

At 12:02 hrs Elecon Engineering Company was quoting at Rs 61.75, up Rs 3, or 5.11 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Elecon Engineering Company

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.