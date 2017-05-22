Elecon Engineering rises 7% on robust Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Elecon Engineering Company rose more than 7 percent intraday Monday on the back of robust fourth quarter numbers.

The company's Q4FY17 net profit jumped 29.1 percent at Rs 29.7 crore against net profit of Rs 23 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

Total income of the company fell 1.5 percent at Rs 446.6 crore versus Rs 453.3 crore.

Operating profit (EBITDA) was down 15.8 percent at Rs 88 crore, while EBITDA margin was up 270 bps at 20.8 percent.

The company at its meeting held on May 19, has recommended a dividend of 50 paise per equity shares of Rs 2 each (25 percent).

At 12:02 hrs Elecon Engineering Company was quoting at Rs 61.75, up Rs 3, or 5.11 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil