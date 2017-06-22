App
Jun 22, 2017 08:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Elara India Opportunities Fund sells 20.75 lakh shares of Prakash Ind

On June 20, 2017 Elara India Opportunities Fund (FCCB) sold 20,75,000 shares of Prakash Industries at Rs 93.09.

On June 20, 2017 BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 17,07,102 shares of Prakash Industries at Rs 93.10 on the NSE.

However, Elara India Opportunities Fund (FCCB) sold 20,75,000 shares at Rs 93.09.

On Wednesday, Prakash Industries ended at Rs 98.15, up Rs 6.85, or 7.50 percent on the NSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 99.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 5.45 per share. (Mar, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 17.93.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 143.42 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 0.68.

