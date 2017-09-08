App
Sep 08, 2017 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Eicher Motors rises 2% as CLSA ups target and expects robust growth over next 3 years

CLSA has maintained its outperform rating on Eicher Motors, with increased target at Rs 39,300 per share (from Rs 31,500 per share earlier), citing strong outlook with low risk.

Eicher Motors rises 2% as CLSA ups target and expects robust growth over next 3 years

Moneycontrol News

Eicher Motors hit a fresh record high of Rs 33,483.95, up more than 2 percent intraday Friday after substantial increase in target price from global brokerage house.

CLSA has maintained its outperform rating on the stock price, with increased target at Rs 39,300 per share (from Rs 31,500 per share earlier), citing strong outlook with low risk.

The research house expects robust 29 percent earnings per share CAGR over next 3 years.

Meanwhile, the stock had gained 2.4 percent in previous session on a media report that the company is in race to buy Italian-based superbike major Ducati for USD 1.8 billion-2 billion.

At 12:44 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 33,160.00, up Rs 373.60, or 1.14 percent on the BSE.

