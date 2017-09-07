Eicher Motors gains 2% on buzz of co making a bid to acquire Ducati

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Eicher Motors gained nearly 2 percent intraday on Thursday as investors reacted to its deal buzz with Ducati.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the company is said to be preparing an offer to acquire superbike major Ducati for USD 1.8 billion-2 billion. If the deal goes through, the report added, it will boost the company’s brand equity, and reach, among others.

The brand is looking to be sold around €1.5 billion, the report added. This would value it at 14-15 times its EBITDA of about €100 million.

The company was in the news recently after it reported that Royal Enfield sales in the month of August stood at 67,977 units, higher by 22 percent over same month last year. It was driven by sales of models with engine capacity up to 350cc that increased 29 percent to 63,637 units.

The company sold total 55,721 units in August 2016. Total sales were ahead of CNBC-TV18 poll estimates of 65,193 units.

The overall growth was despite fall in sales of models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc that fell 30 percent to 4,340 units in month gone by.

Exports during the month grew by 12 percent to 1,105 units compared with 986 units sold in overseas markets in corresponding month of previous year.

The stock showed strong movements, gaining around 2 percent in the past one month, while its three-day gain stood at 3 percent. At 09:16 hrs Eicher Motors was quoting at Rs 32,584.65, up Rs 543.75, or 1.70 percent on the BSE. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 32,592.75.