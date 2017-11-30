App
Nov 30, 2017 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Edelweiss initiates Buy on Sagar Cements on attractive valuations, sees 32% upside

According to Edelweiss, the company is expected to be key beneficiary of the uptick in demand on Andhra Pradesh & Telangana bifurcation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Sagar Cements shares gained more than 2 percent intraday Thursday after Edelweiss has initiated coverage on the stock with a buy rating, citing attractive valuations.

"The stock trades at an attractive valuation of 7.7x/4.6x FY19E/FY20 EV/EBITDA," it said while setting target price at Rs 1,137 per share, implying a potential upside of 32 percent from Wednesday's closing price.

The acquisition of BMM's 1 million tonne cement plant has taken company's capacity to 4.3 million tonne.

The Hyderabad-based cement manufacturer bought BMM Cements at an enterprise value of Rs 540 crore in September 2014.

According to Edelweiss, the company is expected to be key beneficiary of the uptick in demand on Andhra Pradesh & Telangana bifurcation.

Its EBITDA per tonne is expected to move to Rs 1,021 in FY20 from Rs 655 in second half of FY18, it feels. Incremental demand triggers & utilisation improvement augur well for company, it said.

At 11:09 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 875.90, up Rs 14.45, or 1.68 percent on the BSE.

