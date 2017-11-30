Edelweiss Financial Services infuses Rs 670 cr capital into insurance biz, stock up 4%

Edelweiss Financial Services share price rallied nearly 4 percent intraday Thursday following the capital infusion in its insurance joint venture.

"This capital infusion will support our expansion plans, and in particular, the development of our Bancassurance channel," Deepak Mittal, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance said.

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance today announced that it has received equity capital infusion of Rs 670 crore, from Edelweiss Financial Services and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc.

The fresh capital infusion is testimony to the long-term commitment by Tokio Marine and growth potential of Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, the company said in its filing.

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance is a joint venture between Edelweiss Financial Services and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc.

Edelweiss Financial Services owns 51 percent stake in insurance JV and Tokio Marine owns the balance 49 percent.

In February 2016, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance received Rs 527 crore in capital from Tokio Marine, while also increasing its holding in Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance from 26 percent to 49 percent.

At 14:27 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 294.20, up Rs 10.05, or 3.54 percent on the BSE.