App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 30, 2017 02:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Edelweiss Financial Services infuses Rs 670 cr capital into insurance biz, stock up 4%

Edelweiss Financial Services owns 51 percent stake in insurance JV and Tokio Marine owns the balance 49 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Edelweiss Financial Services share price rallied nearly 4 percent intraday Thursday following the capital infusion in its insurance joint venture.

"This capital infusion will support our expansion plans, and in particular, the development of our Bancassurance channel," Deepak Mittal, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance said.

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance today announced that it has received equity capital infusion of Rs 670 crore, from Edelweiss Financial Services and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc.

The fresh capital infusion is testimony to the long-term commitment by Tokio Marine and growth potential of Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, the company said in its filing.

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance is a joint venture between Edelweiss Financial Services and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc.

Edelweiss Financial Services owns 51 percent stake in insurance JV and Tokio Marine owns the balance 49 percent.

In February 2016, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance received Rs 527 crore in capital from Tokio Marine, while also increasing its holding in Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance from 26 percent to 49 percent.

At 14:27 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 294.20, up Rs 10.05, or 3.54 percent on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Edelweiss Financial Services

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.